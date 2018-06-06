Driver fleeing sheriff's deputies causes deadly crash in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A driver fleeing from sheriff’s deputies caused a deadly car crash Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

Police said deputies stopped the driver of an Acura in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood near the Baltimore City College high school. The driver initially stopped, then drove away.

The driver headed north for less than a half-mile before crashing into two cars in the 3500 block of Tivoly Ave., police said. The woman driving the first car struck, a Nissan Sentra, was killed. The second car was parked when it was hit.

Police said the driver of the Acura ran away.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-396-2606.

