Man, 27, dies in Cherry Hill car crash, Baltimore police say

A 27-year-old man died early Saturday after the car in which he was a passenger struck a Cherry Hill apartment building, Baltimore police day.

Police said that at about 12:55 a.m., the driver of a Honda Accord swerved onto the sidewalk as it was traveling west in the 2700 block of Round Road, and then hit the building. The driver got out of the car and left before officers arrived, they said.

The passenger, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive inside the car when police arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The police department’s crash team is investigating and asked anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2606.

