Fire at former Baltimore nightclub near Lexington Market still burning Sunday

A six-story vacant building in downtown Baltimore continued burning Sunday afternoon as collapsed floors have blocked firefighters from the flames, Chief Roman Clark said.

The fire began Saturday evening at the former Tunnel nightclub just north of Lexington Market. The vacant building in the 300 block of N. Eutaw St. has been condemned, and the fire has been contained, Clark said.

The upper floors collapsed onto the flames, which continue to burn beneath the rubble. The building has burned for nearly 19 hours and began Saturday about 6:30 p.m.

The Tunnel nightclub closed in 2002 following a zoning regulation violation. Police had claimed the club had attracted violence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

