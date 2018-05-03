Multiple homes burn in separate East Baltimore fires Thursday afternoon

Baltimore City firefighters worked to put out multiple fires in East Baltimore that began within a short time of one another Thursday afternoon.

The first fire began on the 400 block of N. Clinton St. just before 3 p.m. Units responded to the scene and had it under control within 30 minutes, fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner.

Two occupied homes were affected, Skinner said.

Another fire began about an hour later on the 500 block of N. Lakewood Ave and it spread to four occupied dwellings, Skinner said. Firefighters were still spraying water at 4:30 p.m.

Skinner said the cause of both fires was under investigation. Although the day was breezy, Skinner said wind was not an issue in putting out the fires.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore City firefighters worked to put out multiple fires in East Baltimore that began within a short time of one another Thursday afternoon.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik