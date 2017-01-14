Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze downtown Saturday night

A four-alarm fire broke out Saturday night at a massive vacant downtown building that once housed a troubled nightclub.

Large plumes of black smoke poured from the building in the 300 block of N. Eutaw St. just north of Lexington Market. The fire department said no injuries were reported and that the six-story building was vacant. The blaze began around 6:30 p.m. but firefighters remained on the scene late Saturday night.

The firefighter's union posted a picture to Instagram that showed flames shooting out above an entrance to the building. Above the entrance, a sign read, "The Tunnel."

The Tunnel nightclub closed in 2002 for violating a zoning regulation. Police had claimed the club had attracted violence.

State property records show the building is listed at nearly 50,000 square feet. It's owned by 6601 Suitland Road LLC based in Silver Spring. A number listed for the company was not working.

