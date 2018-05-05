One teen shot to death, another wounded in Southeast Baltimore

One teenager was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting Saturday evening near City Springs Elementary/Middle School in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital and an 18-year-old was wounded, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Eden St. beside the school’s field. Police initially said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Broadway.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente