Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in West Baltimore

Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting Friday night in the Carroll-South Hilton neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said.

Officers who were called to the unit block of Abington Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting arrived to find “a possible crime scene, but no victims,” police said.

Moments later, police received a call that an area hospital had just received two walk-in shooting victims.

When officers arrived at the hospital, two men were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said. A 35-year-old man was wounded in the arm and the abodmen; a 29-year-old man was wounded in the torso.

Homicide detectives took control of the investigation “due to the seriousness of the injuries,” police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Baltimore Police Department homicide section at 410-396-2100. Police said those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

matthew.brown@baltsun.com

@matthewhaybrown