Doggone no more: Family says puppy stolen from Roland Park home is returned

A 3-month springer spaniel that was stolen from a Roland Park family's home during a burglary Tuesday was returned to the residence Friday evening, according to its owners.

Ann Powell said she and her family were sitting at home around 9 p.m., when she heard something outside. She investigated and found a rock had been thrown on their porch — and Peggy was tied to a tree.

She said whoever had dropped the dog off had vanished.

Powell said the family had gotten Peggy six weeks earlier as an early Christmas present for their two girls, ages 6 and 9.

She said earlier in the evening Friday one of the girls — who was also celebrating a birthday —made a wish as she blew out her birthday candles that Peggy would come home.

"Thank you Baltimore," Powell said Friday evening after the dog was returned. "I'm a believer in Baltimore."

The city had rallied around the family in search of the puppy since she had been reported missing.

The Powells had offered a $750 reward for the return of the puppy, and earlier Friday state Del. Eric Bromwell, a Baltimore County Democrat, offered to match the $750.

Bromwell said had read about the theft and felt compelled to act.

"Being this close to the holidays, I just can't imagine," he said Friday before Peggy was returned.

