Baltimore councilman calls for diaper-changing tables in all public buildings and businesses

As Baltimore City Council members ate lunch Monday around a City Hall conference table, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer seized the moment to share a memory to highlight why his colleagues should support his bill to require more baby-changing stations across the city.

Schleifer said he had seen parents change their babies’ dirty diapers on the very same surface that was now serving as their dining table.

“I am so glad to see there are tablecloths on this table,” he joked.

Schleifer is introducing a bill at Monday’s council meeting that seeks to require businesses and other public venues — including City Hall — to provide diaper changing stations for moms and dads.

“It’s important to have a safe and sanitary place for people to change their children,” the Democrat told the council at their afternoon lunch before the meeting.

Legislation requiring such changing facilities — usually a fold down table with straps to stabilize wriggly toddlers — has been passed in a few places around the country in recent years.

In 2016, President Barack Obama signed the Bathrooms Accessible in Every Situation or BABIES Act, which covers federal buildings that are open to the public.

California passed a state law applying to public buildings and many businesses last year.

The New York City Council approved similar legislation in December and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo required the tables in state buildings in his budget for the coming year.

Schleifer has secured the support of Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen and Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, who regularly brings her young daughter to City Hall.

Schleifer’s lunchtime comments — nauseating as they may have been — did not appear to deter his colleagues from supporting the idea.

By Monday afternoon, 11 of the council’s 15 members had signed on as co-sponsors.

