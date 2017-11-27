Viewing for Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter is today

Viewings will be held today and Tuesday for slain Baltimore homicide Detective Sean Suiter who will be laid to rest later this week in Baltimore County.

The viewings are scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown, according to police. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Church, 6000 Radecke Avenue, police said.

Suiter died Nov. 16, a day after he was shot in the head while investigating a homicide in a Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. The 18-year department veteran was 43 years old and leaves behind a wife and five children.

Following the funeral, a procession will travel to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens where Suiter’s body will be interred.

The procession is expected to travel north on Interstate 95 to Interstate 695 West, to Interstate 83 North to Padonia Road.