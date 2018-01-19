De Sousa's confirmation hearing before Baltimore City Council panel likely in early February

The City Council is expected to consider Darryl D. De Sousa’s appointment as Baltimore’s next police commissioner expeditiously, according to Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office.

The earliest De Sousa’s confirmation hearing can likely be scheduled is the week of Feb. 5, Young’s spokesman Lester Davis said. The council is awaiting formal legislation and a packet of information from Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office, including a resume, letters of support and any relevant personnel documents.

“There won’t be any roadblocks for the council to take it up,” Lester Davis said.

Pugh’s office did not immediately provide a date by which the mayor will formally ask the council to confirm De Sousa.

The mayor replaced Police Commissioner Kevin Davis with De Sousa on Friday. De Sousa was a deputy commissioner in charge the patrol bureau.

When Davis was tapped for the job, he served on an interim basis for about two months. Once former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake declared that he was her permanent choice for the job, the council confirmed Davis’ appointment within about a month.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, but the council typically requires an agenda be finalized the Wednesday before a meeting. As long as the mayor’s office makes the request by Jan. 31, Councilman Robert Stokes, chairman of the executive appointments committee, will be able to set a hearing date at council’s Feb. 5 meeting.

Whether the committee will hold more than a single hearing will be up to the members as their deliberations unfold, Davis said. The committee members will take a vote and send their recommendation to the full council.

The council can then vote on the confirmation at the next scheduled meeting. Coming meetings are set for Feb. 26 and March 12.

