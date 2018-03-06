Baltimore spending board to approve $200,000 for lawyers to fight deportations

Baltimore’s spending panel is expected to approve $200,000 on Wednesday to pay for lawyers who will represent immigrants who are facing deportation.

The head of the mayor Catherine Pugh’s immigrant affairs office said the approval would allow the first lawyers to get work within weeks.

The money is scheduled to go before a vote of the Board of Estimates. Half of it is in the form of a grant from the Vera Institute of Justice, a New York nonprofit, and the other half is from the city’s coffers.

The funding is part of a broader effort to help immigrants that city officials, charity leaders and advocates launched after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. Under Trump, federal immigration authorities have stepped up the number of people living in the United States being deported.

Catalina Rodriguez Lima, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs, said she was eager to see the lawyers get to work.

“The current immigration policies have disrupted our communities – including families, schools and workplaces,” she said. “Due process and fair representation will help reduce fear and disrupt the ripple effects of deportation in our families.”

The Constitution’s guarantee of legal representation does not extend to people facing immigration charges. Advocates for immigrants say they’re more than four times as likely to lose their cases without a lawyer, so jurisdictions around the country have been setting up funds to help pay for the lawyers.

City officials said when the grant was first announced that the money should be enough to help 40 immigrants. The lawyers will be provided by the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition.

Other local charitable groups have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for other parts of the effort. They include helping immigrant families prepare safety plans and getting immigrants out of detention.

Since Trump took office, tensions over immigrants have mounted between the federal government and left-leaning local and state governments. Immigration enforcement is the responsibility of federal authorities but they can ask local law enforcement agencies for help — assistance police and jails in many areas decline to provide.

