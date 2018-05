A demolition crew working to tear down a vacant house in West Baltimore found a dead body among the debris, a police spokeswoman said.

Det. Nicole Monroe said police responded to the 1300 block of N. Calhoun Street around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner was sent to the scene.

This story will be updated.

