Authorities rescued a fawn tied to a tree Friday morning in Northeast Baltimore.

A neighbor called police to report some children had found the baby deer in Armistead Gardens and tied it to the tree, Maryland Natural Resources Police said. State law prohibits people from capturing wildlife.

Police didn’t know where the fawn was bedded down, so they couldn’t return it to its mother, Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said.

The fawn was taken to the Phoenix Wildlife Center.

