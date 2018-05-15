Federal subpoenas show prosecutors continue to investigate Baltimore's ex-police chief De Sousa

Federal prosecutors who have filed tax charges against Darryl De Sousa also issued grand jury subpoenas to the city’s finance and police departments seeking a decade’s worth of information about the former commissioner’s pay, travel, second jobs and taxes.

A copy of the subpoenas, issued last week, were obtained by the Baltimore Sun through a Public Information Act request.

De Sousa was charged last week with three counts of failing to file federal tax returns for three years. The subpoenas show prosecutors and a grand jury continued to investigate the case even after those charges were filed.

De Sousa resigned on Tuesday. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The first subpoena was issued to the police department last Wednesday, the day after federal charges were filed against De Sousa under seal in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The subpoena sought records dating back to 2008 related to his pay stubs, tax documents, personnel files, internal investigation records, travel, secondary employment and education.

The subpoena sought the information “forthwith.”

The second subpoena was issued to the Department of Finance on Friday, a day after the charges were made public. It asked for information about De Sousa’s taxes since 2012 and instructed officials to comply by today.

De Sousa was charged in federal court records unsealed Thursday with three misdemeanor charges of failing to file federal income tax returns in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He faces up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge. He said in a statement on Twitter the same day that he had failed to file federal and state those years, but did have taxes withheld from his police salary.

De Sousa blamed the failures to file on a failure “to sufficiently prioritize [his] personal affairs,” and said he was working with an accountant to rectify the situation. His attorneys later criticized federal prosecutors for filing the charges against him without giving him an opportunity to do so.

Immediately after the charges were unsealed, Mayor Catherine Pugh expressed confidence in De Sousa, calling his failure to file taxes a “mistake.” The next day, she suspended him with pay pending the outcome of the federal case, saying it was in the best interest of the city. On Tuesday, she announced his resignation.

De Sousa was a 30-year veteran of the department.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan