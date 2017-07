One civilian and one firefighter were injured in a three-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood Monday, officials said.

The civilian was taken to a hospital, and the extent of his or her injuries was not immediately known, said Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams. The firefighter had minor injuries, she said.

The fire had engulfed several row houses in the 1600 block of Hazel Street, though the extent of damage is not yet known.

Baltimore firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes in South Baltimore.

