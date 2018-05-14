Former Baltimore preacher to speak at royal wedding of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, who lived in Baltimore for several years, will give the sermon at the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple has requested that The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who once led the historic St. James Episcopal Church in Baltimore, give the address at their nuptials on Saturday at Windsor Castle, according to an announcement by Kensington Palace last week.

Curry is the first African-American to serve as the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States. It is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Originally from Chicago, Curry served at St. James in Baltimore’s Lafayette Square neighborhood from 1988 to 2000. The historic parish was the first African American Episcopal church built south of the Mason-Dixon line, and welcomed both freed and enslaved people when it was formed in 1824.

After his time in Baltimore, Curry was later elected a bishop in North Carolina. He became the Episcopal church’s presiding bishop in 2015, and visited Baltimore in 2017 to preach.

In a statement put out by Kensington Palace, Curry said: "The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

The Associated Press and Baltimore Sun reporter Jonathan Pitts contributed to this story.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik