Pugh expected to release Baltimore crime plan, name new criminal justice director

Mayor Catherine Pugh today is expected to release her plan to stem Baltimore’s persistent violence and name a new director of criminal justice.

For weeks, politicians and activists have pressed the mayor to release her anti-violence plan. Many have been calling for her to name a director for the Mayor’s Office on Criminal Justice, which has fallen into disarray.

Pugh is expected today to announce Baltimore police chief of staff Drew Vetter to the job.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the council’s public safety committee, praised the choice but questioned why it took the mayor so long to fill the job.

Vetter “has been a pleasure to work with,” Scott said. “But it is a far cry from what the council was told on June 2 that a national search was being done and the position would be filled in a month.”

Scott said it was important for Pugh to give Vetter autonomy to be an independent voice from the police department.

“His ability to push back on the police commissioner really is going to be dependent on the power invested in him by the mayor,” Scott said.

The councilman also said he looked forward to reading and analyzing Pugh’s crime plan.

“We are glad we are finally going to be able to see the plan,” he said. “We hope the mayor is considering and implementing things we think should be considered from a comprehensive standpoint.”

Last week, about 200 members of an influential group of churches and community organizations called Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development rallied near the home of a 97-year-old homicide victim to urge Pugh to release a comprehensive strategy to fight violence.

The city of Baltimore is suffering from its highest rate of homicide on record.

While the mayor has said she has a written crime and violence plan, she has not made it public. Last month, she summarized her efforts to lean on state and federal resources for help while also focusing on gang members and so-called trigger-pullers. The Police Department, meanwhile, has reassigned 150 officers to special squads intended to tackle the most crime-ridden parts of the city.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee, led by Scott, offered its own ideas Wednesday, proposing short-term efforts to boost the number of officers on the streets and longer-term plans to tackle social ills believed to drive crime.

State Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, praised the choice of Vetter.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Drew over the last four years in many capacities,” he said. “He is smart, driven and thoughtful. The mayor has appointed a talented public servant who understands the limits and capacity of the Baltimore Police Department and government overall.”

