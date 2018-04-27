East Baltimore community center removes Bill Cosby's name from facility after conviction

An East Baltimore community center is removing the names of Bill and Camille Cosby after the comedian was found guilty in a sexual assault trial on Thursday.

The Cosbys’ names have graced the community center run by St. Frances Academy in East Baltimore since 2012. But after the guilty verdict Thursday, St. Frances principal Curtis Turner said “we removed the name from the building immediately.”

The couple donated $2 million to the center in 2012, and it was rechristened the Drs. Camille and Bill Cosby Community Center.

Turner said school leadership was unaware of the accusations against Cosby when they decided to honor him and his wife in 2012. St. Frances considered removing the name after allegations against Bill Cosby surfaced, but decided against it in 2015.

"The main reason why we didn’t take down the name in 2015, when the accusations came out, was because our main relationship was with Camille Cosby and not her husband," Turner said.

Camille Cosby attended St. Cyprian's School in Washington. Like St. Frances, that school was run by the Oblate Sisters, an African-American order of nuns.

“But now that there is an actual conviction, we just can not have his name on the building” Turner said.

Cosby was convicted Thursday by a Pennsylvania jury of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago.

Johns Hopkins University on Thursday also said it was rescinding Cosby’s honorary degree. The University of Maryland and University of Baltimore have also given Cosby honorary degrees. A University of Maryland spokesperson said the school’s honorary degree committee is looking into the issue “immediately”; a spokesperson for the University of Baltimore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goucher College revoked the comedian’s degree in 2015, citing the accusations against him.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.