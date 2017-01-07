Baltimore youngsters go on post-holiday shopping spree with city police

Witt Butler had definite ideas of how to spend $175, and a Barbie doll and an American Girl ice cream truck ranked high on that list.

The 6-year-old from Roots & Branches School in West Baltimore could take her pick of those — or other items — Saturday as she took part in a program hosted by Baltimore Police Department and Target.

She joined 100 city children ranging from toddlers to teens for the Police Department's Heroes and Helpers shopping spree at Target at Mondawmin Mall. Target donated $17,500 for the event, equating to gift cards of $175 for each child.

The Police Department typically sponsors the program — designed to help children build relationships with officers — before the Christmas holiday, and did host an earlier event last month at a Wal-Mart. But officials decided another event was warranted.

"We started to realize that the needs of the children extend way beyond Christmas," said Detective Nicole S. Monroe, a Police Department spokeswoman. "It just seems like the need is always there. We're finding that this event is not something that should just be limited to Christmas and holiday time."

Baltimore stays busy during snowfall Baltimore residents didn't let a little snowfall get in their way. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) Baltimore residents didn't let a little snowfall get in their way. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) See more videos

Monroe said children were selected with the help of officers in the department's community collaborations unit, which works with neighborhood youngsters and community groups.

"This is definitely one of those events where a young person gets to interact with a police officer on a completely different level," she said.

Sgt. Robin Blackmon walked the aisles with 8-year-old Tyonna Robinson and Tyonna's mother, Shavon Garris, helping the John Eager Howard Elementary third-grader pick out a sleeping bag, leggings and games. Blackmon complimented Tyonna on a "really good" report card and encouraged her to "keep up the good work."

"I feel like this is a priceless job," Blackmon said. "It's a good way to build a relationship and for [kids] to see us in a different light besides taking people off the street."

Heidi Herzog of West Baltimore brought her children, ages 2 to 16, to shop with officers for toys and video games.

"This is the biggest help," said Herzog, adding she especially appreciated the male officers who shopped with her sons. She said the boys lost their father to gun violence.

Saturday's event was part of Target's community-giving initiative, which puts $4 million a week in to communities where stores are located. The discounter sponsored similar programs at 300 stores this holiday season, said Sonya Abu-Sharar, a Target senior manager.

Kate Crookston, 5, went shopping with her mother, Ashley Crookston, accompanied by Officer John Perfetto.

Kate said she was buying presents for her three siblings. Perfetto, who has a son, said he was getting a rare glimpse into the world of dolls.

"It's a great thing to do for the kids," he said of the event. "It's a lot of fun."

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com