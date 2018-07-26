Construction worker dies after falling from the roof of downtown Baltimore building

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal construction accident in downtown Baltimore Thursday morning, according to police.

A construction worker fell from the roof of a building at 211 E. Pleasant St., police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said.

The male victim’s age was not immediately available, and police have not yet released his identity. Police received received a call about the incident at 6:55 a.m.

The incident is the latest in a spate of workplace deaths in Maryland this summer. Across the state, at least four other people have died in workplace accidents since June.

On June 5, 20-year-old construction worker Kyle Hancock died when a trench collapsed around him while he was working in Baltimore’s Clifton Park neighborhood.

Michael David Zeller, 31, died June 8 after he fell down an elevator shaft at a building being remodeled for McCormick & Co.’s planned headquarters in Hunt Valley.

On June 9 in Annapolis, a worker was fatally injured when he was pinned by a branch from a tree he was trimming. And another man died June 13 after he was electrocuted while installing siding on a new house in Odenton.

The most recent government data reflects a rise in fatal workplace injuries in Maryland. In 2016, 92 people died of injuries while working in Maryland, a 33 percent jump from 2015, when 69 work-related fatalities were reported, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.

