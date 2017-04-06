Public hearing on Baltimore, DOJ consent decree set to begin this morning

City residents and representatives of local civil rights organizations and community groups are expected to voice their thoughts on the proposed consent decree between Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice in a downtown federal courtroom on Thursday.

The hearing was scheduled months ago as an opportunity to collect public input on the police reform agreement, which was reached after months of negotiations between the city and the Obama Justice Department but still must be approved by the court to become binding.

The negotiations followed a sweeping Justice investigation of the Baltimore Police Department and a scathing report last summer that outlined widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory policing in the city — particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods.

The hearing takes place after U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar denied a motion by the Trump Justice Department, which is now litigating the case, requesting a 90-day pause so attorneys could further brief leaders within the new administration on the proposed reform deal.

The motion had cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recent directive to top deputies within the department to review a range of law enforcement efforts in the country — including all such consent decrees — to see whether they are in line with the Trump administration's renewed focus on crime reduction.

Bredar, in an order issued Wednesday, denied the request as "untimely," writing that granting such a delay "at the eleventh hour would be to unduly burden and inconvenience the Court, the other parties, and, most importantly, the public."

The hearing Thursday provides the second opportunity for members of the public to share thoughts about the proposed deal. The first involved 47 individuals and a dozen organizations submitting written comments to the parties and the court — most of which were in favor of the deal, with a few suggestions for tweaks, and a few of which were in opposition to it.

The public hearing on Thursday was expected to draw a large crowd.

After Bredar rejected the Justice Department's motion to delay the hearing on Wednesday, City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young called on residents to show up "en masse" to show their support for the deal and their opposition to any delay.

The city and the police department had invited the Justice Department into Baltimore in 2015 after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody and the subsequent unrest and rioting.

