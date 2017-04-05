Pugh says she hopes public persuades DOJ of need for Baltimore police reform

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday her administration is prepared for tomorrow's public hearing on police reform — even as the Department of Justice is seeking a delay.

Pugh said she hopes federal government lawyers hear the concerns of Baltimore's citizens about the need for a consent decree imposing strict outside oversight of the police in order to prevent civil rights abuses.

"Criminal justice reform is something we must do in our city," the mayor said. "When they hear from the citizens tomorrow, they'll get a flavor of why this is important."

The Justice Department this week raised doubts about the consent decree's future when it filed a motion Monday in U.S. District Court seeking a 90-day pause in the federal court case in which the proposed reform agreement is pending. The motion argued that top officials in the new Trump administration needed more time to review the proposed deal, which was struck in the waning days of the Obama administration.

The department's motion cited President Donald J. Trump's executive order in February calling on the department "to prioritize crime reduction" and Attorney General Jeff Sessions' formation of a task force to ensure that the agency is using its resources to push that agenda.

The consent decree was negotiated after President Barack Obama's Justice Department conducted a sweeping investigation of the Baltimore Police Department following the 2015 unrest after Freddie Gray's death from injuries suffered in police custody. The agency said it found a pattern of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing in the city, particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods.

Pugh said she believes Judge James K. Bredar will consider the testimony of residents at a public hearing Thursday about why police reform is needed.

"To this judge I believe it does matter. He said he would be impartial and he would listen to the community," she said.

Ian D. Prior, a spokesman for the Department of Justice, said the request for a delay does not mean Sessions opposes police reform.

"The Attorney General agrees with the need for police reform and the need to rebuild public confidence in law enforcement in Baltimore," Prior said. "Permitting more time for the Department to examine the proposed consent decree will help ensure that the best result is achieved for the people of the city and ensure that the BPD can carry out its mission of fostering trust with community members, safeguarding life and property, and promoting public safety through enforcing the law in a fair and impartial manner."

Pugh and other top Baltimore officials have pledged to move forward with reform the city's Police Department whether the Department of Justice pursues its pending consent decree with the city or not.

The mayor said, however, that having a legally binding court order will help the public have confidence in the reform and bolster her case for obtaining outside money to fund new technology and training for the police department.

Pugh said she is working with members of Maryland's congressional delegation to seek federal funding for police reform.

"Our federal delegation is ready to move forward to seek funds for us," Pugh said. "For the civilian community, having that consent decree in place gives them confidence."

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater