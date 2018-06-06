Baltimore mayor says 7-member panel will lead search for new police commissioner

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she was forming a seven-member committee to help her search for a new police commissioner, but did not announce who will serve on the panel.

Pugh was asked about the hiring process at her weekly press conference on Wednesday. Asked who will serve on the panel, the mayor said, “I’ll let you know.”

Former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned on May 15 in the face of federal tax charges. Gary Tuggle, a former DEA agent who had been one of his deputies, has been named interim police commissioner.

After elevating De Sousa from within the department’s ranks, the mayor has said she wanted to conduct a “national search” for his eventual successor. Tuggle has expressed interest in the job and Pugh said Wednesday that she would consider his candidacy alongside others.

Mayors have used panels to conduct the search for commissioners in the past. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake worked with a policing think tank to convene a group of city leaders.

Policing experts have said Pugh would be wise to engage with the broader Baltimore community as she decides on who should lead the department and the mayor said Wednesday the hiring process will include a “listening tour.”

