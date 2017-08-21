Christopher Columbus monument vandalized in Baltimore

A monument in Baltimore to Christopher Columbus was vandalized overnight.

Baltimore Police said they were looking into the incident.

A video posted to YouTube shows a man striking the base of the monument near Herring Run Park repeatedly with a sledgehammer. Another person holds a sign that reads: “Racism, tear it down.” Another sign is taped to the monument reading: “The future is racial and economic justice.”

The narrator of the video, who says his name is Ty, calls Christopher Columbus a “genocidal terrorist.”

The vandalism comes nearly one week after city officials swiftly removed four controversial monuments: a statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, the Confederate Women’s monument, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who authored the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery.

(Sean Welsh)

In Annapolis, state officials followed suit and removed a Taney statue there early Friday morning.

Ever since white supremacists protested the removal of a Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va. last month, government officials across the country have begun to re-examine their monuments and statues.

The rally in Virginia turned deadly: A counter-protester was killed when a Neo-Nazi sympathizer allegedly drove his car into a crowd, and two police officers monitoring the scene died when their helicopter crashed.

The celebration of Columbus’ exploits in the Americas has long been criticized by those who feel the Italian explorer’s misdeeds are too often glossed over. Many associate Columbus, who is often falsely credited with “discovering” what is now the United States, with enslaving, brutalizing and killing the native people he encountered in his travels.

The Baltimore City Council last year considered renaming Columbus Day as “Indigenous Peoples’ and Italian-Americans’ Day.” The bill, which was introduced at the behest of students, failed.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this report.

CAPTION Now that the four Confederate-linked monuments have been taken down, the City of Baltimore must decide what to do with them Now that the four Confederate-linked monuments have been taken down, the City of Baltimore must decide what to do with them CAPTION The statue of former U.S. Chief Justice Roger Taney, located outside of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, was removed overnight. The statue of former U.S. Chief Justice Roger Taney, located outside of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, was removed overnight.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter