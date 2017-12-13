Baltimore woman, 4-year-old girl dead after overnight house fire

A woman and a 4-year-old girl are dead after a house fire Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore.

Baltimore fire officials said a 5-year-old is in critical condition, as well, after the fire in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane in the Richnor Springs neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city has reported 27 fire-related deaths this year.

That total represents the highest count in the last five years. The city had 16 fire deaths in 2016.

Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner attributed the rise, in part, to the Jan. 12 blaze on Springwood Avenue that killed six of the Malone family’s children in one night.

A March fire killed four senior citizens at a Northwest Baltimore assisted living facility.

