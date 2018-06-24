Repairs for water main break will close W. Cold Spring at JFX until Tuesday

Roadway repairs involved in a water main break in the area of W. Cold Spring Lane at the JFX will close the roadway until Tuesday, according to city public works officials.

On Saturday the Department of Public Works said via Twitter that a 16-inch water main that had split open was under repair, but fixing the roadway would take some time.

Officials said W. Cold Spring Lane at I-83 would be closed to traffic in both directions until Tuesday.

Water service was being restored Saturday to apartments and businesses in the area.

