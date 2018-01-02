Baltimore intensifies efforts to get homeless indoors during extreme cold

Bone-chilling cold weather in Baltimore has prompted city outreach workers to intensify efforts to get all homeless indoors overnight and into shelter beds, the Pugh administration said Tuesday.

Terry Hickey, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, said the agency is sending crews out to encourage the estimated 600 people sleeping on Baltimore streets on any given night to use one of the more than 1,000 shelter beds available during extreme weather periods. Those who see vulnerable people on the street at night are asked to call 911 so the city can send fire or police to respond. City officials cannot force anyone to come indoors unless there is a medical emergency.

“With the temperatures as low as they are, we’re trying to go out of our way to convince folks to come in,” Hickey said. “The folks on the street now are not there for lack of contact.”

Hickey said officials are sending a city van with an outreach worker to the known encampments after dark Tuesday to “beg and cajole” anyone they find to come indoors. They will be offered direct transportation on the spot to a shelter.

Shelters generally provide accommodations from 6 p.m. until 11 a.m. Each person is provided dinner, breakfast and access to shower and laundry services.

The frigid weather — with highs reaching only into the 20s — is expected to continue through the weekend. Some light snow is possible overnight in Baltimore.

When temperatures combined with the wind chill fall to 13 degrees or lower, the city activates its Code Blue plan, which is a multi-agency response that includes making additional shelter beds available to anyone without a place to sleep. The goal is to reduce deaths caused by hypothermia, or low body temperature. Additional shelter beds are made available when the temperature combined with the wind chill drops to 32 degrees between Oct. 15 and March 15.

One person has died of hypothermia this winter in Baltimore. Last winter, 11 people died.

Hickey said more and more people from the various city encampments have come into take shelter over recent days as the extreme cold weather has persisted. For example, more than half of the roughly 20 chronically homeless people who sleep at the encampment at Guilford Avenue and Bath Street in Mount Vernon have begun coming inside.

Overnight Monday saw more people seeking shelter than any day this season, Hickey said. All of the downtown shelter beds were full and 66 people — including a family of three — slept at William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

The city funds 590 shelter beds during a typical night and adds 490 during extreme weather. People are separated into groups of men, women and families. Sarah’s Hope, operated by St. Vincent de Paul in Sandtown, accommodates families and was completely full Monday, Hickey said.

Transportation to the overflow shelters is available for adults at the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center at 620 Fallsway and for families at Sarah’s Hope at 1114 N. Mount Street. People should arrive between 6 p.m and 11 p.m. for a ride.

For help, call 410-433-5175.

CAPTION Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and other city leaders hold a vigil to honor those whose lives have been lost to violent crime in Baltimore this year. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and other city leaders hold a vigil to honor those whose lives have been lost to violent crime in Baltimore this year. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION BSO Musicians perform a free holiday concert Friday in Penn Station's lobby. The concert included Christmas carols as well as pieces from J.S. Bach and selections from Handel’s ‘Messiah.” (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) BSO Musicians perform a free holiday concert Friday in Penn Station's lobby. The concert included Christmas carols as well as pieces from J.S. Bach and selections from Handel’s ‘Messiah.” (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger