Baltimore's historic City Hall to undergo $17 million in renovations

Some $17 million will be spent fixing up Baltimore’s nearly 150-year-old City Hall.

The stonework of the building, constructed with marble from Cockeysville, needs patching, repointing and cleaning to stop what officials describe as rapid deterioration.

The work will continue over the next 10 years.

The Pugh administration recently designated an initial $4 million toward the project, coming primarily from voter-approved bonds designated for the upkeep of public buildings.

“Various repairs have been made over the years, but this project will be more comprehensive to address stabilizing the full facade of the building, and especially the dome,” said Ryan P. Trout, a spokesman for the city Department of General Services. Marble also needs replacing after decades of rain, frost and air pollution.

The city has periodically invested in the building’s upkeep, from spending $100,000 in the late 1990s on updates such as new carpeting to a top-to-bottom $10 million renovation in the mid-1970s that almost doubled the amount of office space and restored marble columns, cherrywood railings and ceremonial rooms in the style of the 1870s.

It is one of the oldest working city halls in the country.

The city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation has reviewed the design plans, along with the city’s historic prevention experts.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan and research librarian Paul M. McCardell contributed to this article.

