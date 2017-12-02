Street closures planned for mayor's Christmas parade Sunday

The Medfield and Hampden neighborhoods will host the 45th Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m., featuring about 160 entries including floats, bands, motorcycles and Santa Claus, according to parade organizers.

The route starts at West Cold Spring Lane, heading south on Falls Road, turning east onto West 36th Street — popularly known as “The Avenue” — then north on Chestnut Avenue, west on W. 37th Street, north on Elm Avenue and finishing at 38th Street, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.

Several roads will be closed to accommodate the parade.

The northbound Jones Falls Expressway exit onto Falls Road will be closed from noon until 5 p.m.

Falls Road will be closed between Hillside Road and West 36th Street from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

West 36th Street will be closed between Falls Road and Keswick Avenue from 12:45 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Chestnut Avenue will be closed between West 37th Street and West 34th Street from 12:45 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Parking will be prohibited along the parade route, and drivers in the area should watch for temporary traffic stops and pedestrians, transportation officials said.

