Baltimore receives $30 million federal HUD grant for Perkins Homes, East Baltimore redevelopment

Baltimore has been awarded a $30 million federal grant to support the city’s effort to drastically remake some East Baltimore communities, including tearing down the Perkins Homes public housing complex and moving residents to new affordable housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant is one of five being awarded to cities as part of the agency’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

The money going to Baltimore will support the city’s PSO Transformation Plan, which seeks to revitalize Perkins Homes, the former site of the Somerset public housing development and Old Town.

The plan would move residents out of the 629 units in Perkins Homes, raze the current public housing buildings and move the residents into affordable housing in a larger, mixed-income community that will have 1,345 housing units within a 244-acre “transformation zone.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement Thursday that the grant is “transformative” and “will help guarantee affordable new housing for every resident of Perkins Homes.”

“We are excited for Baltimore and all our partners in this revitalization project who, together with us, are moving Baltimore forward,” Pugh said.

As part of the $889 million redevelopment project, the city would work with a developer to create a mixed-income community at the current site of Perkins Homes with a new school and other services.

The Choice Neighborhoods Initiative seeks to support struggling neighborhoods that have public housing by working with local leaders.

Pugh is seeking a $102 million city subsidy for the project through a tax increment finance zone in which increased future tax revenue would go to pay bonds sold to pay for roads, a new school and two parks in the area.

The city tapped Beatty Development Group, the company behind the nearby Harbor Point redevelopment, to lead the effort. Beatty organized a group called Perkins Point Partners with Mission First Housing Development, a nonprofit affordable housing developer; the Henson Development Co.; and Bank of America.

Joe DeFelice, the HUD Mid-Atlantic regional administrator, planned to announce the award with Pugh in a news conference at Perkins Homes on Thursday morning. In a statement, he congratulated the mayor and said it is “time to make the transformation plan a reality.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing a vibrant community emerge as Baltimore City leverages the power of public-private partnerships to create neighborhoods where families can thrive with a renewed sense of hope and opportunity,” he said.

Maryland’s two Democratic senators also praised the grant award on Thursday.

“The revitalization of East Baltimore holds tremendous potential for the growth and economic development of the city,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in a statement. He said the money is vital for “improving public housing, eliminating vacant properties, and supporting local schools and public services.”

Sen. Ben Cardin said the grant “will expand the federal-local partnership to enhance development in East Baltimore.”

This article will be updated.

