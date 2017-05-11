Police: Child found walking in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police said Thursday that a young child was found walking alone in Southwest Baltimore overnight.

At about 4:50 a.m., the 3- or 4-year-old boy was walking near a 7-Eleven store in the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue in the Saint Agnes neighborhood when he was found by a staff member of St. Agnes Hospital. The child was taken to the hospital, police said.

Baltimore Police said around 8:30 Thursday that the boy's parents had been located. They did not say why the child was alone.

This is the second child that has been found walking alone in the early morning hours this month in Baltimore.

On May 2, a 4-year-old boy was found walking at 5 a.m. in the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue, police said. His parents were later located.