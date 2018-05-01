Charles Village Pub closed due to fire

A popular pub in Charles Village will be closed indefinitely after a grease fire there Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe account.

The account, set up to help employees, says the pub will be shut down for the extensive cleanup process needed for reopening. As of Tuesday afternoon, $485 has been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

“In the mean time, all employees will be out of work, and unable to pay their rent, feed their children, and maintain the life they have worked so hard for. We all know and love this place, and it is truly the people that are behind the bar that make it as special as it is. Please consider donating whatever you can to help our extended family stay afloat during this troubling time,” the page says.

The restaurant also has a branch in Towson. The pub is an institution among Johns Hopkins students and neighbors, often called the city's quintessential college bar.

