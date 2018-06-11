Charles Street closed downtown for apparent underground fire — the second in months

What appeared to be an underground electrical fire closed several blocks of traffic in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night, according to firefighters and a witness at the scene.

There were conflicting reports about what happened.

Chief Roman Clark, spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department, said the department was assisting BGE with a natural gas leak in the area, which had caused the evacuation of an area hotel.

But others — including firefighters, police and an eyewitness at the scene — said there had been an underground fire.

Baltimore resident Maggie Ybarra, a freelance crime scene photographer, happened to be walking to a nearby metro station Sunday around 7 p.m. when she saw black smoke billowing from a manhole cover on Charles Street, outside the Subway fast-food restaurant just north of Lombard Street.

Two manhole covers were blown off, she said, making a noise like an explosion. “I’m glad that nobody got hurt,” she said.

Hours later, traffic remained closed in the vicinity of Charles and Lombard. Firefighters said they were checking buildings in the area for unsafe levels of carbon monoxide. They could be seen propping open the door of Subway.

BGE maintains the electrical wires affected by the incident and is taking the lead on the investigation, according to Clark.

Linda Foy, a BGE spokeswoman, said she would provide more information as it became available.

In early February, news outlets reported that another electrical fire shut down traffic on Charles from Lombard to Redwood streets — the same intersection affected Sunday night.

