A road closure made Baltimore's morning rush hour much worse Thursday morning.

Charles Street was closed between Lombard and Baltimore Streets, the city’s Department of Transportation tweeted early Thursday morning. Just before 9 a.m., DOT tweeted that Charles Street had reopened in that area. The department also said Redwood Street between Light and Charles Streets was open.

BGE spokesman Justin Mulcahy said crews were on the scene to make repairs to an underground cable.

A Baltimore City firefighter stands near an open manhole on Charles Street near the site of an underground fire. Traffic was snarled downtown as Charles Street was closed at Lombard.

