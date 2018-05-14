Fourth Baltimore Ceasefire weekend ends with no fatal shootings; mother charged in son's death

Baltimore saw no fatal shootings during its latest Ceasefire weekend, though police announced a homicide Monday morning.

The fourth Baltimore Ceasefire, a series of events aimed at reducing violence in the city, ran for 72 hours Friday through Sunday. Although no fatal shootings or stabbings were reported during that time, a mother was charged with first- and second-degree child abuse and neglect of a minor in the death of her 2-month-old son.

Police arrested 35-year-old Tiffany Nutter of the unit block of Skipjack Court on Saturday after the boy, Jawuan Pinkeny, died late Friday night at an area hospital. The Medical Examiner's Office ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

As with previous Ceasefire weekends, the grassroots effort operated with the slogan “Nobody kill anybody.”

Organizers had planned more than 45 events throughout the weekend dedicated to celebrating life in Baltimore, including blood drives, rallies, movie nights and food collections. On Saturday, volunteers planted “guerrilla gardens” in memory of shooting victims.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Erricka Bridgeford, a one of the Ceasefire’s organizers.

Bridgeford said she was pleased to see so many people getting involved in the Ceasefire’s “life-affirming” events.

“So many people got involved and made sure they had an event that was celebrating life,” she said.

Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said he sees the Ceasefire events gaining more traction since they were launched last year.

“I go around the city and see different businesses throughout the city that I didn’t see in the past with the Ceasefire placards in their windows,” Smith said. “We talk so much about people needing to do something, and people being involved in these events is doing something.”

He said the infant’s death this weekend was unfortunate, but noted it wasn’t the type of routine gun violence the Baltimore Ceasefire events are focused on quelling.

Overall, he said, he sees the Ceasefire events building momentum toward reducing violence in the city.

“Each time we have these Ceasefires it brings a level of motivation to the city,” Smith said. “As we continue to talk about it we just continue to get more and more motivated.”

Although there were no fatalities during the weekend, there was a nonfatal shooting in Baltimore on Friday and another on Saturday.

The next Baltimore Ceasefire, which will mark the anniversary of the first event of its kind, is scheduled for the first weekend in August, Bridgeford said.

Volunteers planted "guerrilla" gardens Saturday in Abell and other Baltimore neighborhoods as part of the weekend's Ceasefire, an ongoing campaign to stop the killing. (Kim Hairston, Lorraine Mirabella / Baltimore Sun)

