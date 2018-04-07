January fire that killed two toddlers was caused by a heater near combustibles, Baltimore fire officials say

The Jan. 26 fire that killed two toddlers in Sandtown-Winchester was caused by a space heater being placed too close to combustible materials, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Friday.

Kameron Wilson, 1, and Jaliyah Wilson, 2, were in cardiac arrest when they were pulled from a burning home in the 1100 block of N. Mount St. They later died at the hospital.

The children’s mother, Keyona Weaver, was in the hospital recovering from giving birth to their brother when the blaze broke out. Kameron and Jaliyah were home with their aunt, who survived the fire.

The department did not specify what kinds of combustibles were near the heater.

Six people have been killed in city fires this year, fire officials said.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez