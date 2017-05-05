Cathedral Street in Mount Vernon reopens Friday after months of work

Cathedral Street, between Madison and Monument streets in Mount Vernon, reopened after it was closed for more than six months due to underground utility work, the city's public works department said Friday.

Officials said the repairs were completed in time for the beginning of the Flower Mart festival, which runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Washington Monument.

The street has been closed since October, when a major sewer main more than 30 feet beneath the street broke, allowing sewage to seep into the ground. The damage created a void under the street, causing it to collapse.

The Department of Public Workssaid the collapse was the third time last year that a hole opened on that section of sewer main. In late April, a collapse occurred in the 100 block of West Centre Street, and on July 4 another occurred in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street.

The DPW built 1.2 miles of new pipes within the old brick-and-mortar sewer; they cost more than $20 million. Water and gas lines were also rebuilt in the areas where the streets collapsed.

