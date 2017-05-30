Inner Harbor carousel closes

After more than three decades and two operators, Baltimore's Inner Harbor carousel is gone for good.

Operator Charm City Carousel Entertainment packed up the attraction, which was not profitable and struggled to attract visitors, in early May, and the city has no plan to replace it, officials said.

The carousel's spot between Rash Field and the Maryland Science Center is part of a $5 million redesign of the waterfront park, and the ride would have been relocated when that work began.

"We're sorry to see them go," said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, a nonprofit that promotes and maintains the Inner Harbor. "I was disappointed they left before the summer began, when there could be a summer full of kids enjoying the carousel."

Ride Entertainment, the Queen Anne's County-based parent of Charm City Carousel Entertainment, said in a statement that "it has been an honor to bring the magic of a classic carousel to Baltimore visitors from all over the world," but did not address its reasons for ceasing operations.

The company opened the ride in 2013.

Susan Yum, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Development Corp., said the company asked to be let out of its contract, which ran through December, "as the operation was not profitable."

The city agreed to terminate the contract early after the company paid $13,750 in back rent, she said.

The classic children's ride has been a fixture along the waterfront since 1981. The city's first carousel was a century-old ride with a ring of hand-carved wooden animals below a classic red-and-white canopy.

In 2012, the city forced out its operator, Richard H. Knight, for failing to pay rent and file financial statements. Knight argued that the city's refusal to let him add new features and sell food had made it difficult for the ride to operate and make money.

A year later, the city signed a contract with Charm City Carousel to bring a new merry-go-round to the city.

But with $5 million in planned renovations at Rash Field expected to start next year, the city will not seek a new attraction operator for the spot, said Schwartz and Yum.

The Rash Field renovation plan calls for a skate park, climbing wall and cafe, plus other upgrades.

The Waterfront Partnership, which is leading the renovation, will hold a community meeting about the project next month and expects to present updated plans to the city's architecture and design review panel in July, Schwartz said.

