Man found dead in house fire in Canton

A man was found dead Thursday afternoon after a house fire in Canton, fire officials said. If it is determined that he died as a result of the blaze, he would become Baltimore's 10th fire fatality this month.

Firefighters were called to the house in the 600 block of S. Belnord Ave. about 3 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor, according to Fire Department spokesman Roman Clark. When they searched the house, they found the dead man on the first floor.

He has not yet been publicly identified. Clark said he is believed to be in his 60s.

William Gibbons was visiting his son two doors down from the house when he saw smoke wafting out front. He saw a woman who lived in the house outside on the sidewalk.

"She said, 'My husband's in there, my dogs are in there,'" Gibbons said. "I saw that the front door was fully engulfed in flames. She was moving forward to the house. I grabbed her and said 'You can't go in there.'"

A fire broke out in the 600 block of S. Belnord Ave. in Canton.

The woman was not injured and might not have been home at the time of the fire, Clark said.

Emilie Lannamann, who lives next door, said the couple were friendly. She said she brought them a potpie she had made a couple weeks ago.

There had been a smaller fire at the house about six months ago, Lannamann said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Clark said. If the medical examiner rules that the man died from causes related to the fire, it would be the 10th fire death in Baltimore this month and the 16th for 2016. Eighteen people died in fires in Baltimore last year.

