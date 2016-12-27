Canton Dockside restaurant closes after 12 years on Boston Street

The Canton Dockside restaurant off Boston Street closed its doors Monday after 12 years.

"We closed officially yesterday. Financially we were struggling," said Eric Hamilton, whose father, Earl Hamilton, owns Canton Dockside. Eric Hamilton said he previously worked as a general manager at Canton Dockside.

"The well ran dry, so to speak," said Hamilton.

Earl Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

The seafood restaurant is located at south Clinton and Boston streets, near the Canton Crossing shopping center that includes a Target and a Harris Teeter.

Hamilton said about 35 people were employed, and said it was a difficult closing day.

"It's sad. I was there yesterday," Hamilton said. "It's not fun. It's a big family restaurant. It's been tough."

Hamilton did not provide additional details about the restaurant's financial situation.

The restaurant was promoting $100 gift certificate purchases as recently as Christmas Eve — two days before its closure.

This year, several former employees have filed lawsuits in federal court against the restaurant over wages.

In March, Kristofer L. Prusin, who worked at the restaurant as a cook, busser and server for three years, sued the restaurant alleging it failed to pay him the minimum wage and overtime, according to federal court records.

Last month, Christine Jackson, who worked at the restaurant six years and Megan Blankenship, who worked there four years, filed a collective action and class action complaint against the restaurant over wages.

The women also allege they were not paid a minimum wage and did not receive overtime when they worked more than 40 hours a week, the complaint says.

Both suits name the restaurant and Eric Hamilton as defendants.

Neither attorneys for Canton Dockside nor the plaintiffs in either case, returned calls for comment Tuesday morning.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5