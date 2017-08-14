Baltimore's new speed camera system stumbles on first day, sending extra tickets to motorists

The re-launch of Baltimore’s long beleaguered speed camera system stumbled on its first day, when about 900 drivers caught speeding were sent two tickets instead of one, city Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau said Monday.

To clear up any confusion, all speeding tickets issued on July 31 will be forgiven, she said.

“They found the error early on, and so [people who were issued duplicate tickets] will probably get the notice of the violation being canceled even before they get the second ticket,” Pourciau said. “We wanted to let the public know early on because we don’t want any confusion about the process.”

It’s the latest in a series of setbacks that have plagued the city’s speed camera system, an older, larger version of which was shut down entirely in 2013 after The Baltimore Sun reported that the cameras were giving people erroneous tickets, including one that flagged a stopped car.

The city now operates 10 portable speed cameras near schools throughout the city, the first phase of Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s new program that eventually is planned to expand to 20 speed cameras, 10 red light cameras and a system to enforce a prohibition on trucks using certain streets.

Unlike previous problems with the system, the extra tickets were the result of a processing error by the program’s vendor, American Traffic Solutions, and not a problem with the cameras themselves, Pourciau said.

The transportation director declined to say what caused the error, which sent the extra tickets for about half of the violations on the first day. American Traffic Solutions, based in Mesa, Ariz., did not immediately respond immediately to a request for comment Monday morning.

“The vendor has corrected the cause of the problem, I’m not at liberty to go into any details at this time,” Pourciau said. “Yes, they’ve figured out the cause, and there will be no more errors of this nature.”

Despite the early stumble, Pourciau said, she stands behind the vendor and the speed camera system.

“My level of confidence is the highest it can be,” she said. "We’ve got great companies working on the program. They came forward with the glitch immediately. We are working closely with them to make sure there are no more problems.”

The glitch notwithstanding, Pourciau emphasized that the violations were recorded correctly.

“These were issued to folks who were speeding on the speed camera,” she said. “Stop speeding. We need the streets to be safe.

“This wouldn’t be an issue for anyone if people followed the speed limit and proceeded safely.”

