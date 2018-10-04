Light Rail station at Camden Yards to close until late March for reconstruction

The Light Rail station at Camden Yards is shutting down this weekend and being rebuilt, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of March 2019. The new facility will “complement” the Camden Yards complex and include bathrooms, expanded waiting area and a police substation, according to a release.

MDOT MTA encourages customers to use the Convention Center station as an alternative during the construction. The closure will not affect MARC Train service to Camden Station.

“The new facility underscores our commitment to providing safe, efficient and reliable transit with world-class customer service,” MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said.

Baltimore's Light Rail system debuted alongside the new ballpark on Opening Day 1992. With limited parking around Oriole Park, fans needed another way to get to the game. Now thousands take the train.

Next year’s home opener against the New York Yankees will be April 4, just after the expected completion of reconstruction.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik