Baltimore's new deputy civil rights director resigns amid questions about disbarment for misappropriating funds

Charles G. Byrd Jr., who was hired in February to lead reviews of discrimination and police abuse claims as the deputy director of Baltimore’s Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement, abruptly resigned Tuesday after The Baltimore Sun began asking questions about his disbarment last year.

Byrd “decided to resign because he didn’t want his past to be a distraction to the important work of the Office of Civil Rights,” said the office’s director, Jill Carter, on Tuesday. She declined to elaborate, and Byrd could not be reached for comment.

Byrd was disbarred in April 2017 for misappropriating funds in his private law firm’s attorney trust account “for his personal use and benefit,” according to court records.

Carter defended Byrd as recently as Monday, when she said she was “well aware” of his disbarment when she hired him but did not believe it prevented him from serving as her deputy.

“Being barred is not a requirement of the job,” she’d said, and Byrd “brings a whole lot of experience that we needed. He’s actually been a major asset and one of the most valuable additions since I’ve gotten here.”

Byrd also downplayed his disbarment in an interview on Monday, saying none of his former clients lost money in the matter. He said he consented to disbarment because he was the firm’s managing partner and was planning to retire anyway.

Benfred Alston, Byrd’s former partner and fellow University of Baltimore law school graduate with whom he started the Alston & Byrd firm in 1991, could not be reached for comment.

Carter was appointed to the state Senate by Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday, but said she would maintain her directorship of the civil rights office.

Carter had said Monday that she believes “in second chances.”

As deputy director of the civil rights office, Byrd oversaw both the Civilian Review Board, which hears citizen complaints about Baltimore police officers, and the Community Relations Commission, which investigates claims of discrimination in employment, public accommodation, housing, education, and health and welfare services.

Byrd was nearing 30 years in the law profession upon his disbarment, having represented both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad array of discrimination lawsuits and other civil matters. He has represented victims of excessive force and false arrest by police, and defended Baltimore police officers against such claims.

Byrd also is a former vice president of the National Bar Association, the nation's largest network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges, and Carter had said he came highly recommended by many prominent figures in Baltimore — including many in the legal profession.

Both Carter and Byrd noted Monday that his disbarment did not involve criminal charges being filed against him.

“There were no criminal components to the disbarment, no criminal charges were filed,” Carter said. “So there was no reason he couldn't be hired.”

Since Byrd was disbarred “by consent,” that prevented the case from being litigated through the courts, which prevented a full accounting of what happened from entering the public record.

However, a joint petition filed in the matter by Byrd and the Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland outlined the basic allegations in the case.

The petition states that Byrd “acknowledged that he was primarily responsible for the management and reconciliation of his firm’s attorney trust account, and that he misappropriated funds belonging to his law firm for his personal use and benefit.”

Such accounts hold client funds that may be due to attorneys eventually but haven’t been earned yet, such as payments clients make to retain attorneys or settlements won in cases and awaiting distribution.

The petition states that, to the court’s understanding, at least $50,000 in firm funds were misappropriated, and that Byrd understood that “sufficient evidence could be produced to sustain allegations of professional misconduct” were the matter to move forward in court.

It says the Bank of America alerted the Office of Bar Counsel of an overdraft on the trust account, which prompted an investigation.

Robert Rubinson, a University of Baltimore law professor with expertise in the Maryland Rules of Professional Conduct and in ethical issues related to the law profession generally, said he was not familiar with Byrd or the disbarment case against him, but that allegations of mismanagement of trust accounts are taken extremely seriously by the bar.

“Financial management of client and other funds that don’t belong to the lawyer is absolutely crucial for attorney practice,” Rubinson said. “Given that client funds need to be maintained in these accounts and a detailed accounting needs to be maintained as well, if there is an overdraft, something is wrong.”

Steven Best, an attorney and founding partner of the Ohio-based Affinity Consulting, which advises firms on management practices, said he advises clients to be extremely careful when managing such accounts.

Best said an attorney overdrawing on such an account would be “a big no no.”

“They have a fiduciary responsibility to their clients, and they have to maintain the trust account fastidiously,” he said. “It is nothing to be joked about. It is to be taken very seriously.”

Carter said Monday that she had a “limited understanding of the specifics” surrounding the case against Byrd.

She said Byrd provided invaluable expertise in assessing police abuse complaints, and played a critical role in negotiating the office’s “rightful place” in discussions about police reform with the city and the Justice Department.

The parties are under a federal consent decree mandating reforms, including robust civilian oversight of the police department, and Carter envisions the Civilian Review Board having an expanded role moving forward.

