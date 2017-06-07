'Every kid wants a bike ever': Earning wheels at BYKE in Greenmount West

If you ask Lenny Marshall, "it's easier to get in trouble, moreso than stayin' clean" in Baltimore.

He speaks from personal experience. Marshall, 27, says he dealt drugs all over the city as a teen, but got a full-time job and turned his life around after his daughter was born.

Now he's a mechanic mentor in his spare time at the Baltimore Youth Kinetic Energy (BYKE) collective, where kids learn to fix bicycles and can earn one of their own. Marshall hopes to help kids avoid the trouble that he couldn't in his youth.

"If we had something like this as I was coming up," Marshall said, "I probably wouldn't have went that route."

BYKE's founder, Chavi Rhodes, 29, is hoping that's the case for kids today. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, she opened the shop last year in Greenmount West to provide refuge for kids who might not otherwise have a place to go after school.

"Every kid wants a bike ever," Rhodes said. "That's just like a norm."

The idea came to her while working on her bike at nearby Velocipede, a do-it-yourself repair shop in Station North. The place provided equipment and repair support to Baltimore residents, with one exception: minors.

So, Rhodes and Velocipede regular Alphonso Blackstone coordinated with the shop to open its doors just for kids a few hours a week. She later won a fellowship from the Open Society Foundation and a grant from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and used the money to move BYKE into the lower floor of an old countertop factory, a few blocks from historic Green Mount Cemetery. Local universities and individuals donated bikes.

She hired a team of "mechanic mentors" with the technical know-how to repair anything from a flat tire to busted brakes. They also try to serve as role models for kids who may face pressure to commit crimes.

Just up the hill from the shop is the Guilford Avenue bridge over MICA. It falls at the intersection of three police districts — the Eastern, Northern and Central — and as such can be particularly difficult to patrol. For years, cyclists on the bike lane have reported thefts and harassment by neighborhood kids.

"Bicyclists were getting harassed there a lot — and kids wanted the bikes," Rhodes said. "And now there's a place right near there where they can get the bikes without doing that."

She's exploring ways to include more violence prevention training at the shop. Her goal is to help kids before they reach what she calls the "school to prison pipeline."

And she's had some success.

"I know kids who have previously stolen bikes start coming here, and they stop stealing bikes," Rhodes said.

Blackstone said the bikes mean more to the kids because they've earned them.

"When they actually put their bike together, and they see all that goes into building a bike, fixing a bike, these youngsters, they really hold on to it, and it keeps them coming back," he said.

Tyree Allen, 11, is still working toward his first bike. But he has already picked it out. It hangs in the back shed, the color of a green icy pop. He can't wait to ride it. It'll be his once he completes eight hours of repair work at BYKE.

"I come here every day and earn it," Allen said.

BYKE's efforts have won fans among law enforcement.

"Anybody that's trying to do good, we love it," said Detective Nicole Monroe, a Baltimore police spokeswoman. The Eastern District recently donated 20 bikes in need of repair, requesting 10 in return to be donated at upcoming events.

Parents and grandparents of kids who attend BYKE say it's a blessing just to have a place to go after school.

"There's no afterschool programs. No recreation centers. Ain't nothing for 'em to do," said Tina Knox, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years. Her grandchildren have come to BYKE, and she knows many of the kids who've been regulars.

"So it's a good program," she said. "I mean, at least it give 'em something to do."

"I just like it here," said Jon Jon Hart, 17, who's frequented BYKE since it started at Velocipede. He said it keeps him out of trouble.

When he began coming, he needed help from guys like Blackstone to fix his bike. "I didn't know what I was doing." Now, he said, "I can help."

The shop is open three afternoons per week — Wednesday is for girls only. Every day closes with a group meeting. The kids and mentors sit on couches in a circle, pass around snacks, and play a game of "roses, thorns and buds," in which they share something positive, something negative and something they're looking forward to.

Some of the kids get shy when it's their turn to share, but not Kynel Rogers, 14. A student at the neighboring Baltimore Design School, he's just picked out his first bike, a sharp little BMX.

His rose? That's easy – it's his new friend. "I like to refer to my bike as my friend, so if I say 'my friend,' just know that I'm talking about my bike," he said. His thorn? "I don't have one — nothing bad happened to me today." And then finally, a bud. "My bud — I'm looking forward to finishing my bike and making it look cool and that's it."

Outside, his mom and three sisters were waiting for him in a parked car.

"He's been doing a great job," said Thomasina Rivers, Rogers' mom. "He's very excited to see how his bike turns out, so I'm excited for him."

Rivers later came to check out the shop herself. She now comes to the shop every Wednesday, daughters in tow; they're all fixing bikes.

