A dozen people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in West Baltimore Friday afternoon, police said.

Ten bus passengers were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the bus and the driver of one of the other vehicles involved were taken to trauma centers, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of N. Bentalou St. and W. North Ave.

Police said drivers in the area should expect delays while they investigate the crash.

