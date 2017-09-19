Baltimore Health Department seeks to double buprenorphine treatment

The Baltimore Health Department wants to offer the heroin addiction treatment drug buprenorphine at its HIV clinics as part of a plan to double within a year the number of patients in the city who can get the medicine.

Using the city clinics to distribute buprenorphine could make it available to more patients at a time when overdose deaths are cutting a swath through the city and officials say more treatment is desperately needed.

The health department estimates that 25,000 people in the city are addicted to heroin and other opioids. Most are not getting treatment and officials estimate there are 7,300 fewer slots than potential patients.

It wasn't immediately clear how far the plan to double buprenorphine capacity would go towards closing the city's treatment gap.

The plan to expand buprenorphine access was among several new initiatives that Gabriel Auteri, the health department’s deputy chief of staff, outlined for members of the council’s Public Safety Committee.

“Expanding access to treatment means not only making sure that there is enough capacity to meet the needs in our city, but also making sure that access to treatment occurs when people are ready for it without long waits that can be deadly for people with opioid use disorders,” Auteri said, according to prepared remarks.

While methadone has to be distributed at a specialized clinic, buprenorphine can be prescribed at a regular doctor’s office and patients can take home a supply. But under federal rules, doctors have to undergo special training and get permission to prescribe the drug. Those rules limit those who get authorization to treating 275 people at a time.

A spokeswoman for the health department said the plans Auteri outlined are aimed at doubling the city's buprenorphine capacity. Mayor Catherine Pugh has not yet signed off on the proposal, the spokeswoman said.

Doubling capacity wouldn’t just mean recruiting more prescribers but also providing for counseling and other services for new patients.

Federal authorities acknowledge that buprenorphine can be abused, and it has sometimes proven a headache for Maryland prison officials because it comes as a film that is easy to smuggle behind bars. The state responded to that problem by pulling the film from a list of drugs covered as standard by Medicaid.

Auteri said the city wants to adopt a so-called “hub and spokes” model for distributing the drug, involving central facilities that will stabilize patients and develop a plan for them before passing them along for longer term treatment to smaller providers.

City officials, like those across the state, are grappling with soaring overdose deaths, driven largely by an increase in the use of the potent opioid fentanyl.

The result is that overdoses now kill far more people than violence on the streets each year: The city logged 694 fatal overdoses in 2016, the majority involving fentanyl.

Even as they have pushed to make more treatment available, officials have said they don’t have a good grip on what resources are available at any given moment. Auteri said an online dashboard with current data is expected to launch within the month and should help get people into treatment quicker.

“We have to make sure that we can help our residents access treatment the moment they decide they’re ready,” he said.

The city is also in the midst of planning a stabilization center that could be used to treat people in an emergency rather than sending them to the hospital. And officials have moved to significantly boost the availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Pugh has said she wants to keep drug treatment out of neighborhoods, clashing with some in the health profession.

Auteri said the health department wants to meet addiction patients where they are, but is aware of concerns communities might have about treatment and so created a work group to try to iron out worries.

“We know we need more treatment in the city, and to help make sure that treatment providers are responsive to community needs,” he said.

