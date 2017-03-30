Baltimore makes building permitting requests electronic

Homeowners, business owners and developers no longer have to stand in line at a downtown office counter to request building permits.

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday a new online permitting process that lets applicants request building permits using smartphones, tablets and computers at any time. The system, ePermits, is now in operation.

Pugh said an easier permitting process helps clear the way for development in Baltimore.

The permits are most often request by developers and construction companies. Building permits are not required for ordinary home repairs and maintenance, such as replacing hardwood floors, adding new roof shingles or updating electrical wires.

The city housing department issues more than 30,000 permits a year, representing $2 billion in construction investment. Of those permits, 10 percent are major projects that have been processed online through the city's ePlans system since 2012.

The other 90 percent had to be applied for in person at the department's offices at 417 E. Fayette Street, near City Hall.

The ePermits system allows applicants to pay online and receive permits via email. Requests for some small projects can be processed automatically through the system with permits ready in about 30 minutes, including on nights and weekends.

Customers who submit applications that require staff review will receive a response within one business day.

The system allows customers to send and receive messages from staff, upload documents, print approved permits and drawings and review previous applications, according to the agency. Contractors will receive electronic notification anytime an applicants seeks to add them to a permit request.

Acting Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman said the system is designed to provide a better customer service experience while helping contractors and developers to complete their work more efficiently.

Customers can continue to visit the agency's offices to request a permit while the city transitions to the new system. Kiosks, YouTube tutorials and weekly trainings are available for customers who want to try ePermits.

The system was developed internally, at an estimated $2 million cost savings.

A test version of the system launched in January to give housing officials feedback from a small group of users. Contractors were mailed letters in February, alerting them about the new system and giving instructions on how they could sign up.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger