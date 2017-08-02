Influential BUILD group calls on Pugh to release anti-violence strategy

An influential group of four dozen churches and other community organizations plan to rally near the home of a 97-year-old homicide victim Wednesday to urge Mayor Catherine Pugh to release a comprehensive strategy to fight violence in Baltimore.

Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development said the event would be the first in a series to hear ideas from the public about how to battle crime. The Rev. Andrew Foster Connors, one of the group’s leaders, said having a strategy in writing would let city agencies and community groups know what’s expected of them and would help the public hold officials accountable.

“What’s missing is one coordinated plan,” he said. “Our call to the mayor is to lead. … We think the only way to address this is by the whole city coming together.”

Pugh has faced mounting calls to spell out a plan as the rate of violent crime has soared this year. The question about what to do has dominated the city’s politics in recent months. This year 206 people have been killed in the city, the highest figure ever recorded at this point in the year.

The mayor has said she has a written crime and violence plan, but has not released it to the public. Last week she summarized efforts to lean on state and federal resources for help, while focusing on gang members and so-called “trigger pullers.” A spokesman for Pugh could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

The Police Department, meanwhile, has reassigned 150 officers to special squads designed to tackle the most crime-ridden parts of the city.

BUILD said any plan should have input from business and charity leaders, along with police and politicians. If the mayor does not actually have a plan, BUILD offered to help her craft one.

The group called for the police union and city officials to finalize contract reports, and for officers to focus on patrol duties and efforts to target known violent offenders.

Connors said the unprecedented rate of violence in the city has left people shaken. His group met with supporters near the home of Waddell Tate, who was found bludgeoned to death in his home.

“The level of fear that people are experience right now across neighborhoods is a shared fear,” Connors said.

As BUILD called on the mayor to lay out her vision, the City Council’s Public Safety Committee led by Councilman Brandon M. Scott offered its own ideas, proposing short-term efforts to boost the number of police on the streets and longer-term plans to tackle social ills believed to drive crime. Some of the objectives have target dates of 2025.

“I've been saying since January that this is what we needed,” Scott said.

Scott has emerged as a leading critic of Pugh in recent weeks, summoning members of her administration to a public hearing on crime only to abruptly dismiss them, saying the ideas they had to present were insufficient. But Scott said the release of the plan was not intended as a rebuke.

“This is not in competition, this is not in opposition,” he said. “What we’re saying is we don't know what they have going on, but even if they have something going this is what we believe.”

The ideas in Scott’s plan range from the broad to the highly specific and roam into areas not directly connected to violent crime. They include reducing the number of students who miss more than a tenth of the school year, boosting the role of fathers in city families and expanding a nighttime basketball league.

The plan also touches on more traditional crime-fighting ideas that the committee thinks could help in the short term. It proposes hiring auxiliary police officers to help with simple duties, revising the current police shift schedule, doing more to prosecute gun offenders, tracking gun cases and expanding the Safe Streets program.

Scott said the details for how to achieve some of the objectives would have to be hammered out by experts, but that the committee wanted to at least provide a starting point.

“This is the conversation starter,” he said.

