Baltimore Mayor Pugh agrees to recommendations from BUILD on pilot program for immigrants and more

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh agreed to an array of proposals by the Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development at an event attended by over 1,000 people at Kingdom Life Church in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday night.

“Do you feel the spirit, BUILD? Do you feel the spirit, BUILD? Do you feel the spirit, BUILD?” shouted the Rev. Andrew Foster Connors, the group’s co-chair.

BUILD, an interfaith community organization, announced its recommendations — formulated after a survey of the city — for changes to the police department’s internal affairs, new requirements for developers who want public funds and a move that would allow undocumented immigrants to receive ID cards through their church.

Pugh committed to increasing foot patrols within 30 days, as well as other changes to the Baltimore Police Department.

“My commitment from day one has been reducing violence in this city,” she said.

Within Latino communities, many immigrants who have been the victim of crimes are reluctant to call police because they lack proper identification. Following Wednesday, a program will start at two Catholic churches in Baltimore that will allow parishioners to receive an ID card through their church. In turn, police will use this card to verify their identity. The program is modeled after one in Texas.

“The theory behind it is that immigrants are often targets of crime and because of their immigration status they’re afraid to call police,” said Sean Caine, a spokesman for the Archdiocese.

It will start as a pilot program in two predominantly Latino Fells Point churches: Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. Patrick’s. If successful, Caine said, it could expand to the approximately 50 Catholic churches in the city. It’s all in line with what the Diocese sees as its duty to serve its congregation, Caine said.

“Our churches were physically built by immigrants and were built to be centers of ethnic neighborhoods,” he said.

Another proposal will force companies that seek public funds to hire locally and to offer a percentage of low-income housing, following a standard established by Port Covington.

